Saudi's SABIC posts near 4% rise in Q2 net profit

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) (SABIC) said on Tuesday that it expects margins to be under pressure in the second half of 2022, due to a slowdown in global growth, lockdowns in China, conflict in Europe and continued supply chain challenges.

The guidance from the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm by sales and asset value came as it reported an almost 4% rise in second-quarter net profit.

SABIC reported a net profit of 7.93 billion riyals ($2.11 billion) in the three months to June 30, up from 7.64 billion riyals in the year-ago period, the company said in a bourse statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It attributed the increase in profit to higher average selling prices despite an increase in feedstock costs and higher selling and distribution expenses.

The company said profits were also buoyed by an increase in share of results of associates and joint ventures.

($1 = 3.7580 riyals)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.