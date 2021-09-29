Skip to main content

Middle East

SEDCO, Lombard Odier launch ESG-focused sharia-compliant fund

1 minute read

The logo of private bank Lombard Odier (LODH) is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's financial firm SEDCO Capital and Switzerland's Lombard Odier have launched an ESG-focused sharia-compliant fund to invest in developed market equities, they said on Wednesday.

Global investors are increasingly driven by environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) factors, seen by the $2.2 trillion Islamic finance industry as complementary to sharia principles on social and sustainable investing.

The fund "will employ a pragmatic, systematic, and multi-factor approach that aligns Shariah-compliant, responsible investment, and sustainability principles to construct a portfolio with a high ESG score", the two firms said in a joint statement.

Jeddah-headquartered SEDCO Capital, an asset management and investment advisory firm overseeing more than $5 billion in assets, will manage the fund, called SC LO Global ESG Equities Fund.

Swiss private banking and asset management group Lombard Odier will work as investment adviser.

Fund managers in the Gulf expect strong growth over the next year supported by growing demand for Islamic products and ESG investment, a survey by ratings agency Moody's showed this month.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · September 28, 2021 · 11:27 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE U.S. has reached out to China about cutting oil imports from Iran, officials say

The United States has reached out to China diplomatically about reducing its purchases of Iranian crude oil, U.S. and European officials said on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to persuade Tehran to resume talks about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Middle East
Iran must return to nuclear talks to avoid escalation, French official says
Middle East
White House aide discusses Yemen with Saudi crown prince
Middle East
Jordan's state carrier to resume flights to Syria for first time in decade
Middle East
Turkey to press Russia to restore calm in Syria's Idlib