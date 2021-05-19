Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastSenior Hamas official expects truce with Israel 'within day or two'

Reuters
1 minute read

Deputy Hamas chief Moussa Abu Marzouk gestures during an interview with Reuters in Gaza City December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A senior Hamas official said on Wednesday that he expects Israel and Gaza militants to reach a ceasefire "within a day or two" that would end ten days of cross-border violence.

"I think that the ongoing efforts regarding the ceasefire will succeed," senior Hamas political official Moussa Abu Marzouk said during an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV.

"I expect a ceasefire to be reached within a day or two, and the ceasefire will be on the basis of mutual agreement," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:58 PM UTCNetanyahu, Gaza militants vow to fight on as Biden urges ‘de-escalation’

Israel and Gaza militants vowed to keep fighting after U.S. President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday on the path to a ceasefire in the 10-day-old conflict.

Middle EastWorld powers urge truce as Israel-Palestinian conflict rages
Middle EastLebanon foreign minister quits after angering Gulf allies
Middle EastSaudi Arabia to require vaccination to enter governmental, private establishments - SPA
Middle EastStocks extend losses following Fed minutes; yields rise