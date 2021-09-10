Middle East
Senior Lebanese cenbank official proposed as finance minister in new cabinet - sources
BEIRUT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Senior Lebanese central bank official Youssef Khalil is to be named finance minister in the proposed new cabinet line-up that Prime Minister-designate is bringing to the presidential palace on Friday, sources said.
The foreign ministry post is proposed for Abdallah Abu Habib, Lebanon's former ambassador to Washington, they said.
Mikati told a local media outlet earlier on Friday a government would be announced in the afternoon. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.