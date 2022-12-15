Police officer killed during clashes in the southern Jordanian city - police source















AMMAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A senior Jordanian police officer was killed on Thursday during clashes with demonstrators in the southern city of Maan during protests over high fuel prices, a police source said.

The officer died after being shot by unknown assailants during clashes in the Husseiniya area of Maan. Four other policemen were injured, the source said.

Earlier, youths clashed with police in several impoverished neighbourhoods of the city and in the heavily populated industrial city of Zarqa, north east of the capital Amman, witnesses said.

Witnesses said dozens of youths also staged a protest in the Tafiyla neighbourhood of the capital.

Tensions have been mounting in Maan and several cities in southern Jordan after days of sporadic strikes by lorry drivers in protest at high fuel prices.

Shops in Maan and several other Jordanian provincial cities shut on Wednesday in solidarity with demands the government reduce diesel prices which truck drivers blame for mounting losses.

Some activist strikers have threatened to stage street protests in provincial cities on Friday.

Anger with the authorities over worsening living standards, corruption and high fuel prices has in the past triggered civil unrest in Jordan.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.