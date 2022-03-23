Senior Yemeni military leader killed in explosion in Aden - sources

ADEN (Yemen), March 23 (Reuters) - A senior Yemeni military leader in southern Yemen was killed in an explosion in the port city of Aden on Wednesday, sources said.

The explosion also killed and injured a number of his entourage, the sources told Reuters.

Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

