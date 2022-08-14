Seven hurt in gun attack on Jewish worshippers' bus in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A gunman wounded seven people aboard a bus carrying Jewish worshippers in Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli authorities and witnesses said, describing the incident as a suspected Palestinian attack.

The assailant fled the scene in Jerusalem's Old City, which houses sites holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians and is among areas where Palestinians seek statehood. Israel deems all of Jerusalem its capital - a status not recognised internationally.

The attack took place in the early hours of Sunday, as Jews were leaving Western Wall rites marking the end of the Sabbath.

"Jerusalem is our capital city and a tourist centre for all religious," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement, adding that Israeli security forces would "restore calm".

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Michael Perry

