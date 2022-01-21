Several killed in air strike on detention centre in Yemen's Saada - Reuters witness

SAADA, Yemen, Jan 21 (Reuters) - An air strike hit a temporary detention centre in Yemen's Saada province on Friday killing several people including African migrants, a Reuters witness said, as the Saudi-led coalition stepped up operations on areas held by the Houthi movement.

Rescue workers were still pulling bodies out of the rubble around midday following the dawn strike, but it was not immediately clear how many people had been killed.

Houthi-run Al Masirah television channel said tens of people had been killed and injured in the strike. It showed footage of wounded at al-Jamhuri hospital in Saada in north Yemen.

The military alliance led by Saudi Arabia has intensified air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets after the Iran-aligned movement conducted an unprecedented assault on coalition member the United Arab Emirates on Monday and further cross-border missile and drones launches at Saudi cities.

Reporting by Yemen team; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alex Richardson

