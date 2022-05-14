Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elected UAE president - state news agency

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks as he meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' federal supreme council elected on Saturday Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new president of UAE, state news agency (WAM) reported.

Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

