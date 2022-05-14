1 minute read
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elected UAE president - state news agency
CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' federal supreme council elected on Saturday Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new president of UAE, state news agency (WAM) reported.
Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
