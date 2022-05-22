Revolutionary Guards say colonel assassinated in Tehran

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that one of its officers, Colonel Sayad Khodai, was killed in a rare assassination in Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Khodai was "one of the defenders of the shrine", it said, referring to military personnel or advisers which Iran says fight on its behalf to protect Shi'ite sites in Iraq or Syria against groups such as Islamic State.

Two people on a motorcycle opened fire on Khodai, Tasnim reported, citing an informed source.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.