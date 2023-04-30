Ship traffic to resume in Bosphorus Strait after suspension















ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for southbound vessels as of 1840 GMT on Sunday, after a suspension due to an engine failure on one ship, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

According to a report shared by the agency earlier on Sunday, the Turkish-flagged ship Ilyas Konan had an engine failure during its passage through the strait and dropped anchor.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alex Richardson











