Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus to partly resume after salvage op -agency















ANKARA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus strait will resume for northbound vessels at 7:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) after a suspension on Monday due to a salvage operation for a ship, the Tribeca shipping agency said in an update.

As of 1050 GMT, traffic in both directions had been suspended.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Huseyin Hayatsever; editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Heinrich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.