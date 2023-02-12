Shipments of Azerbaijani oil at Turkey's Ceyhan resume after earthquake, BP says















BAKU, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Loading of Azerbaijani oil at Turkey's Ceyhan terminal resumed on Sunday, a spokeswoman for BP (BP.L) said.

The terminal, on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, was damaged in the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

It is the storage and loading point for the BTC pipeline which carries oil from Azerbaijan as well as the Kirkuk pipeline from Iraq.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton











