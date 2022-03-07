Skip to main content
Significant progress in talks with US on swapping prisoners - Iran spokesperson

March 7 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday there had been significant progress in talks with the United States on an agreement to swap prisoners.

