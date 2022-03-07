1 minute read
Significant progress in talks with US on swapping prisoners - Iran spokesperson
March 7 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday there had been significant progress in talks with the United States on an agreement to swap prisoners.
Reporting by Dubai newsroom, writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Gareth Jones
