Israel says it shot down a rocket launched from Gaza
JERUSALEM, April 18 (Reuters) - A rocket was launched on Monday from the Gaza Strip at Israel, which shot it down, the Israeli military said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any Palestinian faction. Monday's launch was the first such attack from Gaza in seven months, Israel's Kan radio said.
Writing by Dan Williams
