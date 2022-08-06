Sirens warning of incoming Gaza rockets sound in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Air raid sirens warning of rocket attacks from the Palestinian Gaza strip sounded in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, as cross-border fighting spilled into a second day.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and at least three explosions, possibly caused by interceptions, were heard in the city.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; editing by James Mackenzie

