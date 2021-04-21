Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastSirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Reuters
2 minutes read

Sirens sounded in the southern Israeli district of Abu Qrenat near the Dimona nuclear reactor on Thursday, the Israeli military said without immediately providing further details.

A Reuters reporter about 90 km (56 miles) away from the site heard the sound of an explosion minutes before the military's text message.

Such siren alerts are generally activated by rocket attacks.

Israel's Army Radio said that, if such an attack had taken place early on Thursday, its origin was not immediately clear.

Abu Qrenat is deeper within Israeli territory than the usual range of the rockets of Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media have said for weeks that air defences in the area of Dimona and the Red Sea port Eilat were being beefed up in anticipation of a possible long-range missile or drone attack by Iranian-backed forces - perhaps from as far away as Yemen.

Tensions are high between Israel and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme and a recent surge in sabotage attacks, some of which the arch-foes have blamed on each other.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 11:25 PM UTCU.S. sees major differences with Iran in nuclear talks

Serious differences persist between the United States and Iran over how they might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal despite making some progress in their latest indirect talks in Vienna, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

Middle EastErdogan replaces Turkish trade minister, more cabinet moves expected
Middle EastWar was easier than this, says Lebanese entrepreneur hit by economic collapse
Middle EastIsrael picks Amazon's AWS, Google for flagship cloud project
Middle EastSirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Sirens sounded in the southern Israeli district of Abu Qrenat near the Dimona nuclear reactor on Thursday, the Israeli military said without immediately providing further details.