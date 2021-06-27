Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Sisi makes first visit to Iraq by Egyptian leader in decades

Iraqi President Barham Salih welcomes Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

CAIRO, June 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Baghdad on Sunday, becoming the first Egyptian head of state to travel to Iraq since former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990, rupturing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Relations between the two countries have been steadily improving in recent years, with many senior officials from both countries exchanging visits.

Sisi's visit to Iraq is part of a summit between Egypt, Jordan and Iraq meant to strengthen security, economic, trade and investment cooperation between the three Arab countries.

Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Toby Chopra

