Six bodies retrieved, 29 migrants presumed dead in boat shipwreck off Libya

CAIRO, April 16 (Reuters) - A small wooden boat carrying about 35 migrants capsized off the Libyan coast and six bodies have been retrieved, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Saturday.

The 29 others are missing and presumed dead after Friday's accident, it said.

At least 53 migrants have been reported dead or missing off Libya this week alone, the IOM said.

