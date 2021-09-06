Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Six Palestinians escape from high-security Israeli prison - Israeli radio

1 minute read

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Six Palestinians escaped from a high-security Israeli prison on Monday, Israel's Kan public radio reported, identifying them as members of militant groups.

It said five of the prisoners belonged to the Islamic Jihad movement and one was a former commander of a militant group affiliated with the mainstream Fatah party.

According to the report, the six were cell mates and tunnelled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel, where security forces launched a search.

There was no immediate comment from prison authorities or police.

