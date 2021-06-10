Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

SOCCER Qatar's BeIN renews UEFA soccer broadcast rights for three years

2 minute read

Qatar's BeIN Media Group on Thursday said it had retained exclusive television rights to broadcast the Champions League, Europa League and other UEFA competitions across the Middle East and North Africa for a further three years.

BeIN would also continue to broadcast the UEFA Europa Conference League and had won the rights to show the UEFA Women's Champions League in Arabic, English and French in 24 countries across the region, it said in a statement.

The value of the contract, which runs until 2024, was not given. Bloomberg reported BeIN had paid about $600 million for the rights, citing a source it did not identify.

That was around 25% less than compared to its last broadcast deal for the UEFA tournaments, Bloomberg cited the source as saying this was due to being unable to broadcast in Saudi Arabia.

BeIN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BeIN was blocked in Saudi Arabia when the kingdom and some allies cut ties with Qatar in 2017 over accusations Doha supported terrorism, a charge Qatar has denied.

Saudi Arabia and its allies agreed with Qatar in January this year to end the dispute.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · June 9, 2021 · 11:07 AM UTCResigned to a nuclear deal revival, Gulf engages with foe Iran

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, resigned to the revival of a nuclear pact with Iran they always opposed, are engaging with Tehran to contain tensions while lobbying for future talks to take their security concerns into account.

Middle East‘She screams when someone comes near’: Gaza children in trauma
Middle EastIraq releases Iran-aligned commander arrested on terror charges
Middle EastAs war destroys Yemen’s present, museums struggle to preserve its past
Middle EastOil prices rebound after knock from U.S. driving season data