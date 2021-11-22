SocGen expects 'emergency' Turkish rate hike as soon as next month

The logo of Societe Generale is seen on the headquarters at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Societe Generale said on Monday it expects Turkey's central bank to deliver an "emergency" interest rate hike late this year or early next year, leaving the policy rate around 19% in the first quarter of 2022, up from 15%.

However, it said such a move would still leave markets dissatisfied, and would be insufficient to prevent the lira from underperforming.

"The past 400 (basis points) worth of interest rate reductions implemented during the past 3 MPC meetings have been economically and fundamentally unjustified. Inflation expectations have continued to deteriorate," SocGen analysts said in a client note.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Writing by Daren Butler

