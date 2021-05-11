Middle EastSome units in Kuwait's Mina Abdullah oil refinery stopped working, exports not affected
Kuwaiti state refiner KNPC said on Tuesday that some production units in the Mina Abdullah oil refinery have stopped working after steam production units stopped, but exports operations have not been affected, state news agency KUNA said, citing a KNPC statement.
A KNPC official told KUNA that the company was working quickly to restore full production capacity in the refinery.
