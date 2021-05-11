Skip to main content

Some units in Kuwait's Mina Abdullah oil refinery stopped working, exports not affected

Kuwaiti state refiner KNPC said on Tuesday that some production units in the Mina Abdullah oil refinery have stopped working after steam production units stopped, but exports operations have not been affected, state news agency KUNA said, citing a KNPC statement.

A KNPC official told KUNA that the company was working quickly to restore full production capacity in the refinery.

