Skip to main content

Middle East

S&P expects weak tourism to weigh on Dubai economy until late 2022

1 minute read

Tourists gather to watch a musical fountain in front of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 12, 2020. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dubai is set for a "modest" recovery this year on the back of a high vaccination rate in the United Arab Emirates and limited COVID-19 restrictions, but weak international tourism will drag on the economy until late 2022, S&P Global Ratings said.

The economy of the Middle East trade, finance, and tourism hub shrank 10.9% last year, with the coronavirus-driven decline in tourism contributing to 56% of the overall decline, the ratings agency said in a report on Tuesday.

S&P expects Dubai's real gross domestic product growth to average about 2% between 2022 and 2024.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:45 AM UTC

Turkey orders arrest of 158 in military probe over Gulen links

Turkish prosecutors ordered the arrest of 158 suspects including 33 serving soldiers in an operation targeting people allegedly linked to a Muslim preacher who Turkey says was behind a 2016 failed coup, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Middle East
Lebanon goes to polls in March as economic meltdown spirals
Middle East
Qatar forms climate change ministry, appoints finance minister
Middle East
Turkey summons 10 ambassadors after call for philanthropist's release
Middle East
IAEA head expects news soon on when he may travel to Tehran