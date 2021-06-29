SRC signs accord with Arab National Bank to buy housing finance portfolio

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co (SRC), a unit of the Public Investment Fund, has signed a partnership agreement with Arab National Bank to buy its housing finance portfolio.

SRC said the agreement is the latest among several partnerships with banks and real estate finance companies which could help home financing originators to effectively manage risks, liquidity and capital adequacy requirements.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by Gareth Jones

