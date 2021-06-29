Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

SRC signs accord with Arab National Bank to buy housing finance portfolio

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co (SRC), a unit of the Public Investment Fund, has signed a partnership agreement with Arab National Bank to buy its housing finance portfolio.

SRC said the agreement is the latest among several partnerships with banks and real estate finance companies which could help home financing originators to effectively manage risks, liquidity and capital adequacy requirements.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by Gareth Jones

Middle East · 11:03 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE U.N. expert backs probe into Iran's 1988 killings, Raisi's role

The U.N. investigator on human rights in Iran has called for an independent inquiry into allegations of state-ordered executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 and the role played by President-elect Ebrahim Raisi as Tehran deputy prosecutor.

