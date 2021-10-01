Standard Chartered expects 300 bps of Turkey interest rate cuts by year-end

A woman walks down the stairs of the Standard Chartered headquarters in Hong Kong, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said on Friday it now expects Turkey's central bank to cut interest rates by another 300 basis points by year-end to 15% and upped its 2021 inflation and growth forecasts.

"We expect the central bank to look past high headline inflation prints driven by transitory factors such as food and energy prices, and remain focused on supporting economic growth in the period ahead," said Standard Chartered in a note. The bank had previously forecast 200 bps of rate cuts by year-end.

Standard Chartered also raised its forecast for inflation to 17.5% by year-end from 15.2% and also upped its growth predictions to 8.0% from 5.0% over the same period.

"Exports rose 37% y/y in the first eight months of 2021 and should stay strong as major trading partners – particularly the euro area – experience a robust economic recovery."

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold

