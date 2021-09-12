Stardom VC raises $65 mln as Israel's Keshet eyes larger U.S. presence

JERUSALEM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Stardom Ventures VC Fund said on Sunday it closed a $65 million fund aimed at investing in Israeli media-focused tech startups.

Stardom initially launched in 2016 as a corporate VC within the Keshet group, one of Israel's largest media companies, along with Dick Clark Productions in a bid to expand further into the U.S. market. It became an independent fund last year.

Danny Peled, managing partner at Stardom, said that as part of Keshet -- whose TV channel 12 is Israel's largest commercial station -- the fund previously invested in nine startups, three of which have already had exits.

The six remaining companies have moved from Keshet to Stardom and Peled said the fund has recently made three more investments and another two term sheets have already been signed. In all, Stardom has so far invested some $10 million.

"The plan was to have an additional 16 companies -- meaning four new investments each and every year for the next four years," Peled told Reuters. "Currently we're running at a faster pace than what we have planned to."

The fund targets startups that deal with video, advertising technologies, content such as gaming and social platform, marketing and data and commerce, he said.

Keshet in 2010 created the show Prisoners of War, which was later sold to Showtime in the United States and developed into the show Homeland, with Keshet as executive producer.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

