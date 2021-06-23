Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

State-owned Qatari Diar refinancing debt, chairman says

1 minute read

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Co, owned by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), is refinancing its debt facilities to take advantage of low rates, its chairman said on Wednesday.

"We have taken advantage of the low rate," Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani told an economic forum organised by Bloomberg.

He said he expected low interest rates would remain for a "few years to come".

As of 2020, Qatari Diar had 50 investment projects in 22 countries with an investment value of around $35 billion, according to its website.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:18 AM UTCU.S. blocks websites linked to Iranian disinformation

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it seized 36 Iranian-linked websites, many of them associated with either disinformation activities or violent organizations, taking them offline for violating U.S. sanctions.

Middle EastSchool COVID-19 cases spur Israeli parents to vaccinate kids
Middle EastSaudis who killed journalist Khashoggi received paramilitary training in U.S. -New York Times
Middle EastIran accuses U.S. of meddling for criticising election
Middle EastOman offers up to 10-year residency to foreign investors - Trade ministry