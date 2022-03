Displaced vendors display fruits for breaking fast during Ramadan in Abo Shouq camp market at Al Fashir in North Darfur, Sudan, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM, March 15 (Reuters) - Sudan's annual inflation slowed to 258.40% in February, from 259.8% in January, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz; writing by Alaa Swilam; editing by Jonathan Oatis

