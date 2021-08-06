Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sudan in talks with Ethiopia to buy 1,000 megawatts of electricity - SUNA

KHARTOUM - Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sudan is in talks with Ethiopia to buy 1,000 megawatts of electricity, Sudan’s state news agency (SUNA) reported on Friday, citing the energy minister.

Sudan already imports about 200 megawatts from Ethiopia, which constitutes around 10% of the country's needs,SUNA said.

Ethiopia is at loggerheads with Sudan and Egypt over a multi-billion dollar dam that Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile to generate electricity.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Editing by Frances Kerry

