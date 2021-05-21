Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastSudan welcomes ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians

Sudan welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian factions, its foreign ministry said on Friday adding that it appreciated the Egyptian, regional and international efforts to reach this agreement.

In a statement, the ministry called on the international community, "and the American administration in particular", to prevent any recurrence of what it said were deliberate violations and attacks on the rights of the Palestinian people.

Sudan last year joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in agreeing to move toward normalized relations with Israel in deals brokered by the Trump administration.

Normalization with Israel is seen by many in Sudan as an initiative led by the military, which has welcomed visits by Israeli officials in recent months.

As part of the initial agreement, Trump removed Sudan from a U.S. government list of countries promoting terrorism in December. read more

