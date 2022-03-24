Sudan's c.bank to inject hard currency into banks, agency reports

KHARTOUM, March 24 (Reuters) - Sudan's central bank will inject foreign exchange into banks over the next three weeks to meet the demand for U.S dollars, the state news agency said on Thursday quoting sources.

The bank also received deposits from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the agency said.

The bank did not disclose any figures for the amount of foreign exchange it had received or the amount it would inject.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Edmund Blair

