CAIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal revenues hit an all-time high in 2021 of $6.3 billion, versus $5.6 billion in 2020, canal spokesperson George Safwat said on Sunday.

Some 20,694 ships transited the canal in 2021, against 18,830 in 2020, a 10% increase, he added.

