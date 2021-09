Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after sailing through Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt August 20, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's revenues from the Suez Canal in August stood at about $563 million, up 20% from $468 million a year before, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Friday.

