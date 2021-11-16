Supplies of Egyptian gas expected in Lebanon by early 2022 -minister

Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla speaks during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum to discuss efforts by the world's top oil exporter to tackle climate change in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

ABU DHABI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt is expecting to begin exporting 60-65 million cubic feet of gas per day to Lebanon by early next year, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Tuesday.

Egypt will supply the gas, in line with the quantity that Lebanon had requested, "as soon as we can ... we might expect it end of the year, early next year", Molla said on the sidelines of an oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi.

"We are just (doing) due diligence, checking the pipelines," he said.

Under a U.S.-backed plan to help ease Lebanon's power crisis, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline passing through Jordan and Syria. read more

