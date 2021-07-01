Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Supports for Turkish workers expire as COVID-19 measures lifted

2 minute read

A man walks past by closed shops at deserted Mahmutpasa street, a popular middle-class shopping district, during a nationwide "full closure" imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion in Istanbul, Turkey April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's pandemic-era ban on layoffs and a government wage support system, both adopted in early 2020, expired on Thursday as most remaining coronavirus restrictions were also lifted, setting the stage for a rise in unemployment.

Both measures aimed to support businesses and registered employees during the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping a lid on the jobless rate, which stood at 13.9% in April.

Economists say the lifting of the layoff ban will likely lead to a sharp rise in the number of unemployed as businesses, hard hit by virus-curbing measures, struggle to keep employees.

The so-called short labour wage system, which partially covered wages of workers whose hours were reduced, had ended at the end of March but was extended again after Turkey re-imposed tighter coronavirus measures.

The final stage in Turkey's gradual normalisation process begins on Thursday, with curfews and lockdowns lifted, as well as all venues and businesses opening without restrictions.

Turkey has ramped up vaccinations in recent weeks after overcoming a supply shortage with around 20.7 million doses administered throughout June.

The total number of doses delivered since the nationwide campaign was launched in January exceeded 50 million on Thursday, with 15.15 million people having received a second dose out of Turkey's population of around 84 million.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:22 AM UTCIran leader names hardline cleric as new judiciary head

Iran’s Supreme Leader on Thursday appointed hardline cleric Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei as the new head of the judiciary, state media reported, a body that enforces Islamic laws and is accused by rights groups of cracking down harshly on dissent.

Middle EastTurkey formally quits treaty to prevent violence against women
Middle EastIsraeli charged in global hacker-for-hire scheme wants plea deal -court filing
Middle EastRed Cross reveals that children held in northeast Syria prisons
Middle EastOPEC+ could add about 2 mln bpd oil to market in August-December, says source