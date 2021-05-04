Skip to main content

Middle EastSwiss embassy staffer in Tehran died in accident - Bern gov't

Reuters
1 minute read

An employee at the Swiss embassy in Iran died on Tuesday of an accident, the foreign ministry in Bern said after local news outlets reported the woman fell from the building where she lived. read more

"The FDFA (ministry) confirms that a Swiss employee of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran died in a fatal accident on Tuesday. The FDFA and its head Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis are shocked by the tragic death and express their deepest condolences to the family," it said, adding it was in contact with the woman's family and local authorities in Iran. It did not identify the victim.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:37 AM UTCLebanon, Israel resume talks on disputed maritime border -source

Lebanon and Israel resumed U.S.-mediated talks on Tuesday over a dispute about their Mediterranean Sea border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area, an official Lebanese source said.

Middle EastSenior Swiss diplomat in Iran found dead after fall from high-rise

The first secretary at the Swiss embassy in Tehran was found dead on Tuesday after falling from a high-rise building where she lived in the north of the city, a spokesman for emergency services was quoted as saying by Iranian news agencies.

Middle EastShares near record peak, dollar shuffles higher
Middle EastFirst team of mounted archers takes aim in Gaza
Middle EastSaudi Aramco beats quarterly profit forecast, maintains dividend