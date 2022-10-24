Syria cancels Lebanese delegation visit to discuss maritime border delineation -source















Oct 24 (Reuters) - Syria's government has cancelled a planned visit this Wednesday to Damascus by a Lebanese delegation that was planning to discuss delineating the two countries shared maritime border, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Monday.

The Syrian government sent a letter on Monday to the Lebanese foreign ministry saying "the time was not right" for such a visit, the source added.

Reporting by Beirut Bureau; Editing by Alex Richardson











