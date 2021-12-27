Syria condemns Israel's decision to double number of settlers in Golan Heights

Fences are seen on the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Syria's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel's decision to double the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights, calling it a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation", state television reported.

Israel's government set a goal on Sunday of doubling the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan within five years, a move that could tighten its hold on the territory it captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.