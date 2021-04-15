Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastSyria denies OPCW report on use of chlorine bomb

Reuters
2 minutes read

Syria denied a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog which said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine bomb on a residential area in the rebel-controlled Idlib region three years ago.

"The report includes false and fabricated conclusions," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "The ministry condemns the report in the strongest terms."

Syria and its military ally Russia have consistently denied using chemical weapons during President Bashar al-Assad's decade-old conflict with rebel forces, saying any such attacks were staged by opponents to make Damascus look like the culprit.

Monday's report by the OPCW chemical weapons watchdog's investigative arm said no one was killed in the February 2018 attack but a dozen people were treated for symptoms consistent with chemical poisoning. read more

"We in Syria do not believe - not on a practical or moral level - in using these weapons," foreign minister Faisal Mekdad said in an interview with Syrian state broadcaster Ekhbariya.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · April 15, 2021 · 2:26 PM UTCIran, world powers resume nuclear talks amid strains over enrichment, Natanz attack

Iran and global powers resumed talks on Thursday to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal in an effort potentially complicated by Tehran's decision to ramp up uranium enrichment and what it called Israeli sabotage at a nuclear site.

Middle EastFly-past celebrates Israel’s independence amid a return to normality
Middle EastCar bomb blast kills four in Baghdad’s Sadr City - police
Middle EastDollar set for back-to-back weekly losses as Treasury yields retreat

The dollar headed for its worst back-to-back weekly drop this year amid a continued retreat in Treasury yields from more-than-one-year highs as investors increasingly bought into the Federal Reserve's insistence of continued monetary support.

Middle EastDollar steady as strong data offsets lower yields