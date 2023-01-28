Syria denies OPCW's findings on chemical weapon attack in 2018 - statement















Jan 28 (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry said on Saturday that a report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that found the Syrian government was responsible for a chemical weapon attack on the rebel-held Syrian city of Douma in 2018 lacked any evidence, and denied the allegations.

The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Friday a nearly two-year investigation had found that at least one Syrian military helicopter had dropped gas cylinders onto residential buildings in Douma, killing 43 people.

Reporting by Timour Azhari Editing by Frances Kerry











