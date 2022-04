Syria names new defence minister -presidency

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks as he meets with the Syrian cabinet in Damascus, Syria in this handout picture released by Sana on March 30, 2021. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, April 28 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appointed Ali Mahmoud Abbas as new defence minister on Thursday, a presidency statement said.

Abbas is replacing General Ali Abdullah Ayoub, a former army chief of staff who was appointed by Assad in 2018.

Changing of senior ministers is not unusual in war-torn Syria.

