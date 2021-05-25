Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Syria presidential election won't be fair, say Western countries

Wednesday's presidential election in Syria will not be free or fair, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States said in a statement on Tuesday, criticising leader Bashar al-Assad.

"We ... wish to make clear that Syria’s May 26 presidential election will neither be free nor fair," the statement said. "We support the voices of all Syrians, including civil society organisations and the Syrian opposition, who have condemned the electoral process as illegitimate."

