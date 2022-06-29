1 minute read
Syria recognizes independence, sovereignty of Donetsk, Luhansk -state news agency
DAMASCAS, June 29 (Reuters) - Syria officially recognized the independence and sovereignty of the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, state news agency SANA said on Wednesday, citing a foreign ministry source.
The Syrian presidency had affirmed its intention to build relations with the two breakaway republics in February.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Catherine Evans
