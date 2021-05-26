Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Syria says efforts ongoing to improve relations with Saudi - local radio

Efforts are being made to improve relations with Saudi Arabia and positive results may come soon, president Bashar al-Assad's political adviser told a local pro-government radio on Wednesday.

A visit by Syria's tourism minister to Riyadh this week would not have been possible in previous years and is a positive step, Bouthaina Shaaban told Sham FM.

