Middle East
Syria says efforts ongoing to improve relations with Saudi - local radio
1 minute read
Efforts are being made to improve relations with Saudi Arabia and positive results may come soon, president Bashar al-Assad's political adviser told a local pro-government radio on Wednesday.
A visit by Syria's tourism minister to Riyadh this week would not have been possible in previous years and is a positive step, Bouthaina Shaaban told Sham FM.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.