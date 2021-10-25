Syria says Israel attacked southern region - state media

Oct 25 (Reuters) - An official in the Syrian foreign ministry said Israel had attacked the southern region early on Monday, Syrian state media reported.

"Syria affirms its right to respond to these attacks," the official added.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; additional reportimn Rami Ayyub from Jerusalem Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.