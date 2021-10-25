Skip to main content

Syria says Israel attacked southern region - state media

Oct 25 (Reuters) - An official in the Syrian foreign ministry said Israel had attacked the southern region early on Monday, Syrian state media reported.

"Syria affirms its right to respond to these attacks," the official added.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

