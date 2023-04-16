Syria says that the priority is to work on its bilateral Arab relations















TUNIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Syria's return to the Arab League will be "almost impossible before correcting bilateral relations", the Syrian foreign minister said in comments about the possibility of preparing for the Arab League.

Faisal Mekdad told Algeria International TV that recent visits to Arab countries aim to open a new page.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 to protest how the government of President Bashar al-Assad treated demonstrators.

