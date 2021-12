DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. forces carried out on Monday at dawn a "large airborne operation" near Deir al-Zor, in eastern Syria, Syrian state news agency SANA said.

The American forces "kidnapped a number of civilians," it said.

There was no independent confirmation of the report.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Christopher Cushing

