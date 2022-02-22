Syria supports Putin's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions -FM

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad attend a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Syria supports the decision of its ally Russia to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Syrian state TV quoted foreign minister as saying on Tuesday.

The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Putin recognised the two breakaway regions, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe. read more

"Syria supports President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk and will cooperate with them," the state TV quoted Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as saying during an event in Moscow.

Syria has been a staunch ally of Moscow since Russia launched an air strike campaign in Syria in 2015 and helped turn the tide in a civil war in favour of President Bashar al-Assad.

"What the West is doing against Russia is similar to what it did against Syria during the terrorist war," said Mekdad.

