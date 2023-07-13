Syria tells UN it can deliver aid from Turkey for 6 months

Trucks carrying aid from UN World Food Programme (WFP) are parked at Bab al-Hawa crossing
Trucks carrying aid from UN World Food Programme (WFP), following a deadly earthquake, are parked at Bab al-Hawa crossing, Syria February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, July 13 (Reuters) - The Syrian government has given the United Nations approval to use a border crossing from Turkey to continue delivering aid to northwest Syria for another six months after the Security Council failed to renew its authorization for the operation.

The U.N. aid deliveries would have to be "in full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian Government", Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh wrote in a letter on Thursday to the Security Council, seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

