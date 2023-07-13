Syria tells UN it can deliver aid from Turkey for 6 months

UNITED NATIONS, July 13 (Reuters) - The Syrian government has given the United Nations approval to use a border crossing from Turkey to continue delivering aid to northwest Syria for another six months after the Security Council failed to renew its authorization for the operation.

The U.N. aid deliveries would have to be "in full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian Government", Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh wrote in a letter on Thursday to the Security Council, seen by Reuters.

